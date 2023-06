(WTNH) — Where are the Husky lovers?

This week’s Pet of the Week is a Husky named Storm.

Storm | Photo courtesy East Haven Animal Shelter

This handsome gentleman is about 8-years-old. According to the wonderful shelter staff, Storm is super friendly!

He gets along very well with people and other dogs — he might be a great addition if you have another Husky at home!

Storm is available at the East Haven Animal Shelter, where they (surprisingly) have a few Huskies up for adoption.

Check them out on Facebook or call (203) 468-3249.