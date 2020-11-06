Pet of the Week: Stug

This week’s Pet of the Week is an American Pitbull Terrier named Stug!

He is about 2-years-old, very energetic, compact, and is even named after a World War II tank-like vehicle with similar qualities.

He loves to run, explore, and search for treats. Stug is very huggable, and he loves to have his amazing ears rubbed! Most of all, he is looking for a loving home!

Stug is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.