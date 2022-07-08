NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a one-year-old American Pitbull Terrier Mix named Suede.

Photo courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

Suede, whose name comes from his smooth, velvety, fawn-colored coat, loves the company of both humans and other dogs. While he likes to be active scenting and exploring, making an ideal hiking partner, he also would love to chill and watch TV with his owners.

Already, Suede knows how to take treats and sit. In his new home, he hopes to practice even more commands.

Photo courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

Suede is looking for the home of his dreams and is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving Suede a forever home can call 203-946-8110.

To see other cats and dogs up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.