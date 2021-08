This week’s Pet of the Week is Sugar!

She’s a 1 and a half-year-old golden American Pitbull Terrier, who is just sweet as sugar!

Sugar is a social, playful, and active girl who loves interacting with people. She’s also working on learning commands for treats.





Sugar is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.