Pet of the Week: Tango

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a tabby cat named Tango!

This 1-year-old boy has a reddish-orange coat; orange is said to be the color of adventure and social connection. Tango loves getting snuggles and attention, and you can’t miss his loud purr.

He is looking for a ‘purr-fect’ connection with a new home that has warmth and happiness.

Tango is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.