NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This type of Tequila won’t give you a New Year’s hangover!

Meet Tequila, a handsome and regal boy. He is about 2 years old, a total lap cat, and very loyal to his family.

Since he likes to be king of the house, he would do best as the only cat.

The staff at The Animal Haven in North Haven, where he is up for adoption, call him a “dream.”

Learn more on the shelter’s Facebook or Instagram pages.