Pet of the Week: Thelma

This week’s Pet of the Week is a holiday-ready American Pit Bull Terrier named Thelma.

Thelma is a 10-year-old girl that can be calm, but also very enthusiastic about being a walking companion. Think of her as a big marshmallow that loves hugs!

For more information on our Pet of the Week, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

