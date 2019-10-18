Live Now
Pet of the Week: Thomas

Pet of the Week

by: Alex Ceneviva

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is an adorable Yorkie mix named Thomas.

This sweet 10-year-old boy is just a little cutie wanting to be your favorite cuddler! He also takes treats nicely!

For more information on Thomas, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

