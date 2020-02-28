Pet of the Week: Timmy

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is an adorable American Pit Bull Terrier named Timmy.

This energetic one-year-old boy is playful but will stop to take treats gently while sitting. He is looking forward to learning more tricks with training!

For more information on our Pet of the Week, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.