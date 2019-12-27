Pet of the Week: Timmy

This week’s Pet of the Week is a super chill Domestic short-haired cat named Timmy.

Timmy is a 10-month-old boy who’s available for any and every cuddle session this winter. Sporting handsome whiskers and boots, Timmy is ready to celebrate the new year!

For more information on our Pet of the Week, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

