(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is Tiny Tim!

Tiny Tim is an 8-year-old Miniature Pinscher! While he is not a large dog, he’s spunky, sturdy, and a happy-go-lucky guy.

He’s also resilient like the Tiny Tim character in a ‘Christmas Carol.’

Tiny Tim is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call 203.946.8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.