NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Since there have been a lot of abandoned domestic rabbits lately, we wanted to give them a little love!

These two bunny boys are looking for their forever homes. Meet Tiramisu and Cheesecake!

Tiramisu & Cheesecake | Photos via Halfway Home Rescue

Tiramisu is about 3 to 4-years-old. He is sweet, but wasn’t handled much by his previous owners, so he could use a patient family.

Cheesecake is 1-year-old and quite friendly.

Both bunnies are litter box trained and have been fostered with cats.

This cute pair have bonded since being fostered, so ideally, we would like to see them go to the same home.

They are up for adoption at Halfway Home Rescue—check them out on Facebook or Instagram. See all the pets up for adoption at the rescue here.