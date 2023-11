BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) QUICK! Meet our Pet of the Week, Turbo.

Turbo is a 2-year-old yellow lab mix and, as you can see, has the most amazing smile.

He loves being around other dogs and also enjoys hiking, especially if he can run through a stream!

2-year-old Turbo (Photo Courtesy: Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter) 2-year-old Turbo (Photo Courtesy: Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter)

Turbo enjoys being around people and would make a great family dog!

He’s up for adoption at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter. Check them out on Facebook or Instagram!