BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s Pet of the Week- Turbo!

Turbo came into our studio on Thursday and he was the happiest ball of energy!

He’s a 1-year-old yellow lab mix and likes energetic, playful dogs like him!

Because he’s so high-energy, he would probably do best in a home with older kids.

If you want to make this sweet face part of your family, Turbo is up for adoption at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford.

Check them out on Facebook or their website.