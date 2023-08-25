NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a 1-year-old lab/shepherd mix, Turbo!

The New Haven Animal Shelter says Turbo behaves very nicely and is “undeniably cool”.

Photo Courtesy: New Haven Animal Shelter

Turbo is also described as having good energy, a good spirit, and an adventuresome personality. He’s usually the first one to welcome someone at the door and is always ready and eager to learn new tricks.

When Turbo is not keeping busy playing, he also shows his sweet and gentle side and is ready to chill.

Photo Courtesy: New Haven Animal Shelter

He’s currently up for adoption at the Reach out via (203) 946-8110 and see all the animals up for adoption here.