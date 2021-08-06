Pet of the Week: Tyler

This week’s Pet of the Week is Tyler!

Tyler is a Boxer mix boy with an awesome white/cream coat. He’s approximately 2-years-old!

He is friendly, likes being around people, and enjoys other dogs too. He is a sweet, curious guy that loves peanut-flavored treats!

Tyler is working on learning to sit and stay!

Tyler is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.