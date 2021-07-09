Pet of the Week: Uncle Murray

This week’s Pet of the Week is the handsome Uncle Murray!

He’s an 8-year-old cat with a striped coat and jaunty head tilt. Every day, Uncle Murray loves to have his fur brushed. He also enjoys playing with his toy birds and receiving affection.

Uncle Murray homes to find a forever home where he will be bushed, snuggled, and have more opportunities to play.

Uncle Murray is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.