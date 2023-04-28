NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a two-year-old American Pitbull Terrier Mix named Waffles.

Waffles | Photo courtesy Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Waffles gets his name from his coat — it’s a light brown color, just like the sweet, crisp batter cake people love to eat for brunch.

He loves to explore all the scents in the doggie play area, and loves hearing the sound of his name!

Waffles is described as a good-natured pup and is hoping to find his new forever companion and home.

Waffles | Photo courtesy Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Interested in adopting Waffles? He’s currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Call the shelter via (203) 946-8110 and view other pets at the shelter online.