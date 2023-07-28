NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Pit Bull Terrier named Wally.

Photo courtesy: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Wally is described as a fun, happy-go-lucky guy who loves finding some companions to go hiking or exploring.

His ideal day concludes with a hang-out by the pool or under a shade tree. Then, you can plan your next adventure together!

Photo courtesy: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Interested in adopting Wally and giving him a fur-ever home?

He’s currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Reach out via (203) 946-8110 and see all the animals up for adoption here.