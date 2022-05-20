NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a handsome gentleman, an approximately 2-year-old cat named Walter.

Walter, true to his name, is a bonafide classic (maybe even retro!). He has a mackerel tabby patterned coat, much like the first domesticated cats. The iconic camouflage coat is complete with the signature ‘M’ marking on his forehead and he sports some unique “chocolate chunk” paws.

Walter (Photo courtesy of New Haven Animal Shelter)

While Walter may not be much of a lap cat, he does love his people. He will give and receive affection without hesitation, and loves being around his friends.

Adventurous and curious by nature, if Walter’s “catpawsitive” training continues to go well he may try out for the ‘Walter the Chevy Cat’ commercial.

Or, Walter would be happy as a forever family classic.

Walter is looking for his forever home and is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in adopting Walter can call 203-946-8110.

To see other cats and dogs up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.