NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a black and white 9-month-old kitten named Whiskers.

Photo courtesy Halfway Home Rescue

Whiskers is known as super friendly and playful — perfect for a family cat.

Currently, he’s up for adoption at Halfway Home Rescue in North Haven; the center owns two adoption centers: one at the Petsmart in North Haven and the Mew Haven Cat Cafe in New Haven.

Halfway Home Rescue is also holding a dog adoption event at Tractor Supply Company in Orange from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Orange on Saturday.

Interested in adopting Whiskers? Reach out to Halfway Home Rescue via (203) 985-8338 and see other pets available for adoption here.