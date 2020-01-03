Pet of the Week: Winston

Breaking News
(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a Terrier mix named Winston!

Winston is a playful 2-year-old boy looking for for a forever home. He gets along well with people and other dogs. Winston loves treats too. He’s also fluffy; just think of Winston as a big sweater!

For more information on our Pet of the Week, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

There is also an adoption event happening Sunday, January 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Petco of Milford.

