Pet of the Week: Wyatt

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is Wyatt!

Wyatt is a two-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix with a panda bear face. He is a happy-go-lucky dog who loves to smile.

Wyatt is a love bug looking for a home where he can give and receive a lot of affection from humans and canines.

Though he has a solid athletic build, Wyatt walks gently on a leash!

Wyatt loves exploring outside, belly rubs, and cuddling.

Wyatt is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.

