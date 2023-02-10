NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Yin Yang, a one and a half-year-old kitten.

Photo courtesy Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Just like his name, Yin Yang is the epitome of harmony and balance with his black and white coat pattern, symbolizing an ancient Chinese belief.

The handsome green-eyed boy would like to bring his reminder of balance and good fortune to his new furever home.

Photo courtesy Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Interested in adopting Yin Yang and giving him the home of his dreams? He is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter.

Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website.