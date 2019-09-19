Pet of the Week: Yomo

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is a handsome Staffordshire Terrier named Yomo.
Yomo is 8-years-old who likes to explore while going on walks. He’s also super friendly!
For more information on Molly, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.
If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.