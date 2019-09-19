Pet of the Week: Yomo

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is a handsome Staffordshire Terrier named Yomo.

Yomo is 8-years-old who likes to explore while going on walks. He’s also super friendly!

YOLO so you should adopt YOMO! This handsome boy is bundles of energy but will stop in his tracks for belly rubs! He is up for adoption at @fotnhas 🐕 @WTNH #PetOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/h6aNP0k9b5 — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) September 19, 2019

For more information on Molly, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.