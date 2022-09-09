Pet of the Week: Zeik!

Pet of the Week: Zeik!

(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a handsome gentleman named Zeik!

Zeik’s short and snappy name reflects his good, dignified, and courageous nature. As you can see from his photos, Zeik’s wrinkled forehead truly accentuates the alert, kind expression he’s always wearing.

Zeik is a 4-year-old, self-assured Mastiff who likes to balance his jobs or activities with a happy lounge here and there. While he’s known by his friends as a somewhat reserved guy, a “gentle giant” type, he’s great at leash walking and would make a patient companion.

All Zeik wants is to find a committed owner who will help me continue my training and experience how lovey-dovey he can be.

Zeik is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Interested pet adoptees can call 203-946-8110.

To see other animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.