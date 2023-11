NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meet our pets of the week- Freddy, Laura and Willie!

The owner of the dogs was hit by a car and is now unable to take care of them. All three are loving dogs who enjoy treats and having their backs scratched.

All three dogs are currently up for adoption at the New Haven Animal Shelter. Reach out via (203) 946-8110 and see all the animals up for adoption here.