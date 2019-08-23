Pet(s) of the Week: Si and Am

(WTNH) — This week’s Pets of the Week are adorable Domestic Short Haired cat brothers named Si and Am.

These friendly 3-year-old cats are influenced by “Lady and the Tramp” and both have luminous blue eyes. They are also brothers who would really like to continue to stay together!

Love is an armful of meezers! This is SI and AM (get it 😉) These beautiful blue-eyed boys are looking for a loving home together. Siamese do better in pairs..take it from me! They are up for adoption @fotnhas 🐈🐈 @WTNH #PetOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/5sZmnyNXIa — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) August 22, 2019

For more information on Am and Si, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

