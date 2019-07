(WTNH) — State beaches are slamming this time of year. Etiquette Expert Karen Thomas is helping you brush up on your beach etiquette before you hit the sand.

Be mindful of personal space

Use earbuds or headphones instead of playing music out loud.

Shake your towel off away from the beach area.

Clean up after yourself.

Refrain from critiquing the attire of others.

Watch your language.

Keep an eye on your children.

