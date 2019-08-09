Prepping for the Puerto Rican Festival in New Haven

(WTNH) — Saturday kicks off the ultimate celebration of Puerto Rican culture in Connecticut: The Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven!

The festivities begin on Saturday, August 10th on the New Haven Green.

The festival runs from 1pm to 9pm.

News 8 will begin live coverage starting at 6pm.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson, Jocelyn Maminta, and Co-Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey will be there.

For more information on the family fun, watch the interview with Jhonathan Rivera, Co-Founder of Puerto Ricans United, above.