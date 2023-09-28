HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The CICD’s Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival has released the official artist lineup ahead of the big day.

The performers include Grupo Mania, Luis Matos, Tributo a la del Gallo, HipHop Jibarito, Carlos el Lunático, Choco-Band and many more.

The parade is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on Oct. 8. The festival will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Bushnell Park.

At the beginning of September, event organizers decided to postpone the parade in solidarity with Hartford police and the City of Hartford after the death of Hartford Police Det. Robert “Bobby” Garten.

If you can’t attend the parade, you can watch it live on News 8 and WTNH.com.