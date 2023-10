HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Puerto Rican flag was raised Thursday morning to mark the beginning of the annual Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade.

The flag was raised at Hartford City Hall during a ceremony and is also flying high at the Connecticut State Capitol.

Parade organizers said they hope to communicate unity and solidarity during the celebrations.

News 8 will have live coverage of the parade starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. Watch it on air or online.