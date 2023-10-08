HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The CICD’s Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival will take place on Sunday, Oct. 8.

If you can’t attend the parade, you can watch it live on News 8 and WTNH.com starting at 1 p.m.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. on Van Dyke Avenue near Colt Park. The 1.5-mile parade route continues down Van Dyke Avenue before connecting with Charter Oak Avenue. The parade continues from Main Street to Gold Street and Jewell Street, finishing at Bushnell Park.

Following the parade, Festival del Coqui will be held in Bushnell Park from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The parade and festival were initially scheduled for Sept. 10, but event organizers decided to postpone it in solidarity with Hartford police and the City of Hartford after the death of Hartford Police Det. Robert “Bobby” Garten.