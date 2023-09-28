NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Puerto Rican flag was raised Thursday morning over New Britain’s Central Park in preparation for the annual Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade.

The parade committee planned something special for New Britain this year — honoring a city, instead of a person.

“The reason we decided to honor the City of New Britain for the growing population of not only PR, but Hispanic community,” said Sammy Vega, the president of the CICD.

Mayor Erin Stewart said the city’s Hispanic heritage is strong and that one-third of the municipality’s population is of Latino descent.

The parade and festival will be Oct. 8. The parade and festival were supposed to take place earlier this month, but event organizers decided to postpone it in solidarity with Hartford police and the City of Hartford after the death of Hartford Police Det. Robert “Bobby” Garten.

The Celebration of Culture will kick off at 1 p.m. The parade will follow its regular route, followed by a festival.