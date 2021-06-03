Watch on WTNH: 2021 Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Caravan and Gathering: ‘Thank You Health and Essential Workers’

News 8 is celebrating the 2021 Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Caravan and Gathering: “Thank You Health and Essential Workers”.

This year, The Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade is returning as a caravan and gathering event. It’s a celebration of Puerto Rican culture, heritage, and a show of gratitude for our healthcare and essential workers.

Leading up to the big day, Sarah Cody will showcase three stories that highlight the traditions and the people involved, such as the Goya Gives food drive.

Join Darren Kramer, Amber Diaz and Samaia Hernandez Saturday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m. on News 8 and streaming on wtnh.com.

For more information, visit the CICD Puerto Rican Parade, Inc. Hartford Chapter page on Facebook.