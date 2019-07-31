Saving money on back to school shopping

(WTNH) — As you get your back to school shopping list together, Financial Advisor Galen Bargerstock helps you cut costs on everything from clothing to supplies.

Set a budget. Without a budget, you may end up spending way more money than expected.

Shop smart. Instead of shopping at big boxed stores visit garage sales, dollar stores and even Facebook Marketplace.



Recycle. It’s been a couple months since school has been out and you may have forgotten what your kids still have from last school year. Review inventory and see if anything can be reused this year.



Leave your child at home. This will limit impulse purchases and weed out the items your child really doesn’t need.



Take advantage of sales tax holiday. The August sales tax holiday is August 18th – 24th in Connecticut. Certain school supplies items and clothing will be tax exempt during this weekend holiday.

