HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D) will run for re-election to a third term in 2024, the Democrat said during a taping of This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House set to air Sunday morning at 10 on WTNH News 8.

Sen. Murphy served in the House of Representatives before being elected to replace Sen. Joe Lieberman in 2012. Murphy was re-elected in 2018. No Republican has come forward to challenge Murphy for 2024.

Sen. Murphy shared the following statement with News 8:

I’m planning on running for reelection. I don’t know that I’ll do a big splashy announcement, but I’m certainly, you know, starting up the process of standing up a campaign. I love this job. I really do. This is obviously a state that I grew up in. My parents grew up [in], and I think I’m getting better at the job as time goes on, not worse.

The Connecticut GOP has lost 13 consecutive senate races. The last Republican to win was Sen. Lowell Weicker when he was re-elected in 1982.

During the interview, Murphy also talked about Ethan Song, gun control, legalizing marijuana on the federal level and whether President Biden should run for re-election.

You can watch the entire interview Sunday morning at 10 on WTNH.