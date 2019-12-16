(WTNH) — Should you give your child the gift of money this holiday season? Financial Consultant John Caserta explains how it could be a great opportunity to teach them financial lessons that will last a lifetime.

Financial gift ideas to give your children:

· Cash. Consider using cash to open a savings account for your child at a local bank where they can deposit future cash gifts.

· Stocks and bonds. Buying children stocks and bonds from companies they know can be a great way to help them understand how these vehicles work.

· Cash value life insurance. Assuming parents have their own insurance, having a life insurance policy can protect the child’s future insurability while building savings.

What parents should consider:

· Goals. What will the money be used for?

· Control . How much control do you want your child to have over the money?

· Risks. How much risk does your strategy have?

· Taxes. What tax liability will your gift have for you and your child?

For more tips, watch the interview above.