One couple's wedding is going viral with almost one million views as they knocked down the nearly $30,000 national average cost of a wedding to just $500.

Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough had a plan in place for their wedding. Kiara said their goal was to be as minimal as possible and spend the least amount of money as possible.

They did just that. The whole ceremony cost just $500.

Kiara said a lot of things were gifted; her mom gave them flowers, her sister offered a runner, and her godsister and aunt made a cake.

Weddings can cost a fortune. The national average is close to $30,000 and in Kiara and Joel’s home state of California, the average is even higher. So, how did Kiara pull it off? She started with the dress, which just cost $47.

“I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a dress because I had the mindset I’m gonna wear this one time for a few hours,” Kiara said.

Then, she found the perfect location right off the freeway: key word being free. For the reception, guests paid for their food and drinks themselves.

“The people we have there, they understood the assignment, they understood the things that we were trying to do, and they really supported us,” Kiara said.

Kiara hoped their wedding on a budget served as a reminder to other couples thinking of taking the leap themselves.

“You have a wedding, with witnesses there to witness you, vowing to your spouse, vowing to God that you guys are going to stay together for life,” Kiara said. “And then you celebrate with food, drink, and dance. And that’s exactly what we did.”

So, Kiara said in order to do something like this, you really have to have supportive loved ones. One tip? Find a place that is free and already pretty, so you don’t need to spend money on decorations.

She said through it all, remember your goal, which is the marriage.