Stretch Your Dollar: How to report hidden fees

(WTNH) — Hidden fees are probably one of the biggest headaches when you’re trying to be smart with your money. Well, now there’s a better way to steer clear of them. We are stretching your dollar with a look at a new website that can help.

Consumer Reports launched a new website that allows you to report any fees that you think were hidden or unclear. There are also steps to avoid some of the more common ones like cable, bank, or airline fees.

It’s important to know where consumers are running into the biggest problems. Here’s a look at the top ten: Consumers who have reported hidden fees say telecommunication providers, live entertainment or sporting events, gas & electric bills, personal banking, and credit cards are the biggest offenders for hidden fees.

Rounding out the top ten; car buying, hotels, air travel, car rentals and investment services.

So be sure to pay attention to fees and ask questions when shopping at those places. For a closer look at the website or to report a fee, head to their website here.

