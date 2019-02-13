Stretch Your Dollar: Last minute Valentine’s Day deals

Valentine’s Day is coming up and if you’re looking for a “little something” for that special person in your life, it’s not too late to find a thoughtful yet inexpensive gift.

We are stretching your dollar with a look at last-minute deals and discounts in stores right now

It’s not too late to show someone you care. In fact Kate Sirignano with the Connecticut Post Mall says retailers are making it easy to find little gifts that don’t cost a lot.

“Right now when you buy any fragrance purchase, you get a bag with a free lotion,” said Sirignano.

Stores like Victoria’s Secret are throwing in free gifts with purchase, which are nice to give to your loved one or maybe a friend!

Speaking of friends, it’s also “Galentines Day” this week so surprise your best friend with her favorite scent, personalized for free at Yankee Candle!

“Or if you want to put text on something. It doesn’t have to be a photo, it could be a special saying or something like that,” said Sirignano.

Functional is key with gifts like this. Target has great ideas under $20 like socks or books.

Francesca’s has sweetheart mugs which is something festive yet useful!

“I think the best gift is something that comes from the heart, something you know somebody will actually like and enjoy and use. Doesn’t have to be extravagant,” said Sirignano.

While chocolates and flowers are nice, saying “I love you” doesn’t have to be expensive.