(WTNH) — The first weekend of the month means there’s some free entertainment coming up.

On the first Saturday of the month, Free Family Program is back at the Connecticut Historical Society. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hartford and this week you’ll be creating one-of-a-kind Valentine’s gifts to give to your loved ones.

The first Saturday is also when Home Deport has crafts for the kids, this week at participating stores, they’ll be making Valentine’s vases. It’s best to pre-register, so contact your location to check availability.

If you love Broadway, you may be able to see a show for free! The 25th annual Kid’s Night on Broadway is set for Tuesday, March 21. Anyone under 18 can get their ticket for free, and there’s also a deal for adults.

They can get half-off tickets as long as they bring a kid to the show. Participating shows have not yet been determined, but you can sign up for information about Kid’s Night on Broadway at the Broadway Fan Club.

And as we approach Valentine’s Day, we’re starting to hear about free weddings that will be offered. Hamden will be waiving the marriage license fee on Valentine’s Day, and it will be first come first serve for the first 100 couples. And, a reception will b in the legislative council chambers.