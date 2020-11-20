Freebie Friday: 4 deals for Thanksgiving

(WTNH) — We are less than one week from Thanksgiving and on the heels of a big shopping weekend.

As you make your plans, this freebie Friday we have some deals that may help you along the way.

Plan to see the family! Zoom is lifting its 40 minute limit on free meetings so you can safely visit with loved ones.

If you’ll be food shopping this weekend, you can save a lot or even land some freebies if you download the Ibotta app and shop at Walmart he two have partnered with a rebate-type offer that promises cashback deals on the staples!

If you shop at ShopRite, don’t forget you can get a free bird or ham if you’ve spent $400 over the last few weeks. You should be able to check your membership points. Be sure to pick it up before next Thursday!

If you’re doing the cooking, you may want this free help hotline in your back pocket. The volunteers at the Butterball hotline are standing by ready to help with cooking advice leading up to Thanksgiving and on the day. That number is (800) 288-8372.