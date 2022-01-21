Freebie Friday: 4 online learning programs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — From school staffing shortages to quarantines at home, many families have found themselves trying to continue their kids’ learning with some classroom disruptions.

News 8 is stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with four free online learning programs that may be helpful at home.

Your kids can work on learning a foreign language for free. Duolingo offers several different languages are offered.

Learn graphic design using Canva. A range of student ages may find this useful. You can design all kinds of things like coloring pages, printables and invitations.

Keyboarding and typing are skills all of us can use. Check out Typing.com for free lessons as well as digital literacy and coding.

If programming is an interest, visit Code.org. A computer science program and a great resource for students and teachers.

