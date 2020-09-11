Freebie Friday: 5 free apps that can help you with learning from home

It’s the end of the week – how’s the at-home learning going if that’s what you’re doing? We’re stretching your dollar this Freebie friday with five free apps that can help you with learning at home.

We all know that not all parents are teachers, so you may need some help yourself helping your student with their studies. MSN.com with five free apps that may be able to help.

The first -“Quizlet.” This one lets you make flashcards. You can make your own for studying or browse thousands of decks already loaded.

The next – “Duolingo.” Learning a new language is no easy task. This app makes it a lot easier to teach proper pronunciation.

The third – “Photomath.” This one takes the guessing out of math equations. It not only gets you the answer, more importantly, it shows you the steps of how it got the answer.

The fourth app – “Socratic.” If you’re a visual learner, this is really helpful. It brings you visual explanations of important concepts in each subject. Answers include pictures, articles and helpful diagrams to explain the concept.

And number five – “The Khan Academy.” It’s a collection of short, online courses covering lessons from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Just a few tools to help you help your students this unusual school year.