Freebie Friday: 5 free virtual camps and programs

Summer has officially begun and now parents are looking for ways to entertain the family. We are stretching your dollar with a look at five free camps and programs that can keep you safe and entertained.

You can create art at home thanks to the Shubert Theater Virtual Camp. They have all kinds of activities and challenges, backstage tours and storytime offered online.

YouTube has more than 1,200 videos for children and teens on its Camp YouTube page. Explore the different stem, arts, sports and adventure camps.

If the kids love science experiments check out the Whitney Water Center Virtual Camp. They have 25 short three – five-minute videos online that give your kids an opportunity to learn something new and maybe try some hands-on experiments at home!

Keep watch on some of the state’s rare furry friends! Places like the Beardsley Zoo, the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk and the Mystic Aquarium frequently have live Facebook shows and tell opportunities. It’s an opportunity to virtually visit some of your favorite places without leaving your home.

And here’s one for the adults – stay at least six feet apart for a free summer yoga series in New Britain. It kicks off June 30 every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Walnut Hill Park Rose Garden. Bring your mat & mask!