Freebie Friday: 5 remote freebies for this cold week

(WTNH) — It’s going to be a cold weekend in the middle of a pandemic and you can be coming up short on things to do at home.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with some free remote opportunities.

How about a virtual cooking class? Check out simply creative chef Rob Scott as he puts together an Italian dish live on Facebook on Saturday at 3 p.m. on the Lucy Robbins Welles Library‘s page.

Try it or just watch.

For the kids, Gunn Memorial Library in Washington is doing a free frosty craft for kids over Zoom that anyone can get in on. You can register online and pick up the materials you’ll need curbside, or you can register and just use your own materials from home. You do need to register to get the Zoom link.

There’s free help for college students navigating the cost of higher education. Check out the workshops available through Advanced College Funding Solutions.

If you want to get ahead and you plan to file your taxes using the IRS Free File, you can get started now. The site opened on Jan. 15. you can file now. Processing starts Feb. 12, which is when tax season “officially” begins this year.

If you are struggling amid this pandemic emotionally, due to job loss, isolation or another reason, there is free emotional support and other resources available to you through Reach Out CT.