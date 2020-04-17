Freebie Friday: A free children’s book, music lessons, more

We are all in this together. Here at News 8 we understand it’s a very difficult time. We’re stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with some deals to make life a little easier.

It can be hard to explain to children what’s going on when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. An illustration from, “My Hero Is You” is a free children’s book about COVID-19 by author Helen Patuck. It’s meant to help parents explain to kids ages 6-11 what’s going on.

This book was even developed with the World Health Organization. You can get it for free through Worldreader on worldreader.org.

Pick up a new instrument. Fender, an online teaching service, is giving you three months of free lessons. The company says music is more important than ever right now. Head to try.fender.com

and learn how to play acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass or ukulele. All you have to do is sign up and find an instrument.

We know our mental well being is something we must also work to keep healthy. The app Headspace is helping to help support you through this time of crisis. For free, you can listen to meditations anytime. There’s also sleep and movement exercises to help you out as well.

Celebrities and global health experts are banding together for a global event on Saturday, April 18 to support frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will be cohosting the epic special. You can watch that on News 8 starting at 8pm.

Lady Gaga starts the lineup of entertainment superstars including Celine Dion, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and so many more!