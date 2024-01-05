(WTNH) The new year means new deals as we kick off 2024. We are Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday with family events heading into the weekend that won’t cost you anything.

First, as we prepare for a possible big storm this weekend, a family program for kids ages 3 and up called A Storm is Coming, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Connecticut Historical Society. Kids will learn all about the largest storms to ever hit Connecticut, pretend to be a weather reporter giving a forecast on TV and then create their very own “storms in a jar” by performing special science experiments.

Keep in mind Winterfest is still underway at Bushnell Park in Hartford, which is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free skating and skate rentals are offered as well as lessons on Saturdays

There’s a family storytime Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for kids ages 6 and up at the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History.

Also a few health reminders. Access Health CT is holding a series of free enrollment fairs to help Connecticut residents shop, compare and enroll or renew their health coverage during the current open enrollment period now through Jan. 15.

January is Radon Action Month, which is the leading environmental cause of cancer deaths that can be in your home but you can’t smell, see or touch. The Middletown Health Department is giving away Radon test kits along with 37 other cities and towns. Make it a priority to track one down.