Freebie Friday: Activities to do with the family

(WTNH)– The weekend is just about here and the weather is right!

We are stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with some activities you can do with the whole family.

If you’re a veteran or active-duty service member, this is the last weekend you can get into Mystic Aquarium for free. Family members get a discount. Be sure to bring your military ID.

It’s Connecticut Public Kids Day at Lyman Orchards on Saturday! Your child can meet the Cat in the Hat for free from 10 to 4! Some other activities may have a small fee but there will also be face painting, crafts and a horse-drawn wagon ride.

If you like theater, you can check out free performances Friday night at the Contemporary Theater. There’s a 6:00 show and at 8 p.m.

Friday night’s also a great night for an outdoor performance! Connecticut Ballet has a free “Ballet Under The Stars Performance” at 6 at Mill River Park in Stamford. Bring a picnic and a family and have a great time!

And let’s end on a sweet note! National Cheesecake Day is next week! On Tuesday the 30th, you can stop into the Cheesecake Factory for half-priced cheesecakes. That’s for dine-in customers only.